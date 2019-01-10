‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Cosplayer Puts a Unique Spin On Bowser And Charizard

Cosplay offers a haven for fans, a way for us to give back to the creators that gave us these amazing figures to aspire to, or simply to enjoy. With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate being the talk of the gaming community, it’s not surprising that the beloved fighter has spawned a few impressive cosplays for itself. In this case, it’s a much more feminine take on two very popular characters that collide in the Super Smash world from Pokemon and Super Mario:

The cosplayer goes by the name ‘Chaotic Flare’ and looking through their portfolio, that name definitely fits. With their punk rock style and neon hair, they absolutely put a more colorful level of “chaos” into some of our favorite characters.

As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.