‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Cosplayer Puts a Unique Spin On Bowser And Charizard

Cosplay offers a haven for fans, a way for us to give back to the creators that gave us these amazing figures to aspire to, or simply to enjoy. With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate being the talk of the gaming community, it’s not surprising that the beloved fighter has spawned a few impressive cosplays for itself. In this case, it’s a much more feminine take on two very popular characters that collide in the Super Smash world from Pokemon and Super Mario:
View this post on Instagram
Happy Smash Bros Ultimate day! I stayed up all night playing! How are you all liking it? There’s so much to the adventure mode! Who are your mains? Can you guess mine? :p #ssbu #supersmashbrosultimate #smashbros #smashultimate #nintendo #cosplay #pokemoncosplay #charizardcosplay #bowsercosplay #nintendocosplay #bowser #charizard #supersmashbros #supersmashbroscosplay #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayarmor #cosplayboom #ezcosplay
The cosplayer goes by the name ‘Chaotic Flare’ and looking through their portfolio, that name definitely fits. With their punk rock style and neon hair, they absolutely put a more colorful level of “chaos” into some of our favorite characters.
Videos by ComicBook.com
View this post on Instagram
Working on a new Pokemon Gijinika for Colossal Con! Despite my natural Fire Typing it will be a Water Pokemon to match the aquatic festivities! Who do you think I picked? :0 📷 Aperture Tyrants #charizard #charizardcosplay #charizardgijinka #pokemon #pokemoncosplay #pokemongijinka #cosplayarmor #cosplay #cosplaybabes #cosplaygirls #firetype #firehair
As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can learn even more about the title over at our Game Hub here to learn more about updates, new features, and how to unlock your favorite fighters! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!