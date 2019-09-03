Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Banjo-Kazooie DLC Release Window Possibly Revealed

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch‘s next DLC character, Banjo-Kazooie, could be releasing very soon, according to some new in-store Nintendo advertisements popping up in Japan. More specifically, in its new round of advertisements plastered around Japan, Nintendo is spotlighting The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, which makes sense, the game is releasing on September 20. The more interesting part though is that right next to Zelda on the advertisement is Banjo’s dumb ol’ face.

Now, at the very least this suggests we will be hearing more about the DLC character very soon, which also means we may be getting a release date or even a stealth-release during the new Nintendo Direct, which is set to go down tomorrow (September 4) at 6 p.m. EST.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Smash display at 7-11 in Japan. It shows Banjo Kazooie. The POP Display is supposed to be up until the 15th. pic.twitter.com/LMg9OZfeCE — PushDustIn (@PushDustIn) September 2, 2019

As you may remember, the same type of Nintendo advertisement popped up back in July depicting Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s last DLC character, Hero. Hero was then released as a playable character just one week later. So, this seems to suggest Banjo-Kazooie will arrive soon. Officially, Nintendo still lists the character for “fall,” but that sounds like it’s going to change very soon.

Note the last time 7/11 displayed Hero, the character was dropped shortly after. So we might see Banjo very soon. Here’s the Hero tweet for reference:https://t.co/5SZ8aZroXI — PushDustIn (@PushDustIn) September 2, 2019

Specifics aside, it’s obvious Nintendo is getting ready to talk about Banjo-Kazooie in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, otherwise the character wouldn’t have gotten space in the advertisement. And again, it’s pretty convenient that there’s also a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, don’t you think?

Meanwhile, if Banjo-Kazooie does show up tomorrow that may mean we’ll hear about the game’s fourth DLC character as well. At the moment, it looks like the game’s fourth DLC character is from SNK, however, there’s also rumors claiming the next DLC character is actually from Ninja Gaiden.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available on Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, click here.