Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Players Sound Off About Pyra and Mythra's Addition

Today has welcomed a slew of Nintendo news thanks to the first Direct update of 2021. As you can imagine, the event has caused an uproar of attention as gamers around the world are eyeing Nintendo. Of course, the Direct kicked off with a visit to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and the game's new DLC addition was announced. It turns out Pyra and Mythra have been invited to the game, and fans are sounding off on the invite below.

As you can see in the slides below, fans are geeking out over the addition of Pyra and Mythra. The pair are the latest characters from Xenoblade franchise to join the Super Smash Bros. series, and they will bring something fun for new and old players. The characters will be allowed to swap mid-battle to give your enemies pause, and Pyra's fire abilities will frustrate even the most talented Link player.

Currently, there is no hard release date for this DLC addition, but fans are eager to try the duo out. Of course, that means there are others who are less than impressed. Plenty of fans were hoping for additions like Sora from Kingdom Hearts, and some have yet to give up on their pleas for Goku. Still, Pyra and Mythra are two beloved characters in the Nintendo Universe, so die-hard Smash players will get to test these fighters soon!

What do you think about this new fighter addition? Who should finish out the DLC pack? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.