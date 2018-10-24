Full ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Roster Reportedly Revealed

The full roster for Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has reportedly leaked with several new characters spotted in what appears to be some promotional art for the game.

Appearing first on 4chan, a site filled with rumors about games that are occasionally correct, a user shared a wide image with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s roster stretched out across the artwork. The images and a video were reportedly shared to the original uploader’s Snapchat, before being taken down, with the camera quickly panning across the artwork, but the scenes from the video were stitched together in the bottom-most image to show what the full lineup supposedly looks like.

While the image at the bottom is blurred and therefore difficult to make out, the Smash Bros. style is unmistakable, with many of the characters already known to be in the game featured side-by-side. There were several new silhouettes spotted within the lineup though, and the cropped image below shows where 4chan users outlined the characters to show who is who. The full, uncropped image can be seen here with eight different fighters outlined. We’ve listed them below:

Shadow the Hedgehog – Sonic the Hedgehog

Banjo-Kazooie – Banjo-Kazooie

Isaac – Golden Sun

KOS-MOS – Xenoblade

Ken – Street Fighter

Mach Rider – Mach Rider

Geno – Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Chorus Kids – Rhythm Heaven

At least one of these characters is one that people had already suspected would be in the game with Ken supposedly being revealed back in September. In a screenshot shared on ResetEra, Ken from Street Fighter was shown next to Pichu, Pac-Man, and Ivysaur, and while the Ken character was unseen up until that point, the new image shared on 4chan gives the rumor a bit more credibility.

Other characters have been hinted at before – Banjo-Kazooie has been a common request and rumor for another fighter – and others simply make sense, such as Shadow the Hedgehog. Nintendo has been revealing Echo Fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, characters that essentially operate with the same moveset as their normal counterparts but look different, Samus and Dark Samus being examples of that. Shadow the Hedgehog is already, in essence, an Echo version of Sonic, so it’s not hard to imagine that he’d be added as an Echo Fighter.

The leak should still be regarded as a rumor at this time though, at least until the full roster is officially revealed.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch on December 7th.

[H/T Gematsu]