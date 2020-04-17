Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Players Celebrate Joker’s One-Year Anniversary

If Super Smash Bros Ultimate players can believe it, it’s been one year since the game got its first post-launch, surprise DLC character when Joker was added to the game. Sure, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate got Piranha Plant before that, but Joker from Persona 5 was the first character to be added as part of the game’s initial Fighter Pass and came as a huge surprise to players given that neither Persona 5 nor Persona 5 Royal are even on the Nintendo Switch. The character become a quick favorite for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players and introduced some people to the series for the first time, and one year, later, players are thankful to have him.

Joker being in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as of one year ago today meant that the Persona series was finally part of the fighting game franchise that incorporates guests from some of the biggest brands around. Persona already had a hardcore fanbase before which was only bolstered by newcomers after they were introduced to the series perhaps for the first time through Joker’s addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Though Joker was the first Fighters Pass character, he was far from the last one that’ll be added to the game. Many more fighters have been added since then with still more to come. The next one that’s supposed to be added in June is from the ARMS fighting game, but it’s unknown which character it’ll be.

If you’re playing through Persona 5 Royal now whether for the first time or by revisiting it, be sure to check out our guides for the game to help you with your playthrough. Whether you were familiar with Joker beforehand or not, you can check out below what some of his fans are saying to celebrate his one-year anniversary in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Happy Anniversary!

Happy one year anniversary of Joker being in Smash! ❤️#SmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/Dwo0ZdaRdB — Alissa the Chalupacabra 🎮 (@alissaTweets) April 17, 2020

One of the Coolest

It’s been one year since joker came out for super smash brothers ultimate! Such a cool character, and easily one of the coolest character reveals for smash ever! — ToxiC (@TalkWithADoor) April 17, 2020

Time Flies

Can’t believe it’s one year since joker became part of smash;w; time rly flies~ pic.twitter.com/iO0CBhjL4I — _bryanacevedo_ (@bryanac00891972) April 17, 2020

Introducing People to Persona

one year ago today, Joker Joined Smash Ultimate



Its crazy to think that this character introduced me to one of my favourite games of all time pic.twitter.com/M2bN72boF8 — FlamingQuilava (🎂b-day 4 days) (@FlamingQuilava1) April 17, 2020

RIP Servers

One year again, on this day, we didn’t get to play Joker cause the servers died — Jolitero (@_Jolitero) April 17, 2020

Best DLC Character?

I just realized, it’s been exactly one year since Joker was released as DLC for Smash Ultimate. IMO, he’s still the best DLC character we had. pic.twitter.com/gxSIizYm0Q — Timothy (@tim_dude12) April 16, 2020

Alternate Styles

In celebration of joker being released one year ago, i decided to upload his alts today! I hope you all get the references. Rts would be appreciated! #Persona5Royal #Persona5 #JokerPersona5 #SuperSmashBrosUltimate #SmashUltimate #SuperSmashBros pic.twitter.com/npiiMsC3Ne — Mutation Korno (@KornoMutated) April 17, 2020

Thoughts on Joker?