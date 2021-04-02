Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's New Spirit Event May Debunk DLC Theory

✖

Monster Hunter Rise is quickly proving to be a big success on Nintendo Switch, so it should come as little surprise that the game will receive a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Spirit event! The event is set to kick-off tomorrow, and will last for five days in total. Players will be able to unlock three different Spirits based on the game: Magnamalo, Palico, and Palamute. As of this writing, there has been no indication what the Spirits will do in the game, but diehard Spirit collectors and Monster Hunter fans will definitely want to participate while the event is live!

The Spirit event was announced by the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate official Twitter account. The Tweet can be found embedded below.

While some Monster Hunter Rise fans will be excited about the promotion, others are already expressing concern that the announcement means Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will not receive a playable fighter from the game. The Tweet above has received a number of comments from fans concerned that the Spirit event has debunked the "concert theory," which pointed to Crash Bandicoot and a Monster Hunter representative as the next playable fighters. If one of the final two characters from Fighters Pass Vol. 2 were from Monster Hunter, this Spirit event would have likely taken place closer to the release. For example, when Sephiroth joined the roster, the game received several Spirits from the Final Fantasy franchise.

Regardless, the Spirit event is a testament to how big the Monster Hunter series has grown. Nintendo has released a Monster Hunter Rise-inspired version of the Switch console, as well as a Pro Controller. In fact, all three of the Spirits coming to the game have also received their own amiibo figures! Since Nintendo is clearly aware how big the series is, it wouldn't be surprising to see a fighter from the series join a Super Smash Bros. game sometime in the future.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of this Spirit event for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Do you still think a playable Monster Hunter rep will join the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!