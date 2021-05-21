Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fans Think the Next DLC Character Has Leaked

✖

Some Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite think the game's next DLC character has leaked. The speculation this time comes the way not of an anonymous poster on 4chan or via the ambiguous comments from the developer of a character linked by previous rumors, but from a pair of voice actors who may have dropped a major hint as to who Sakurai and his team are adding next. Of course, the million-dollar question is whether or not it's a bonafide hint or the pair of actors having some fun at the expense of the sanity of the game's most hardcore fans. Whatever the case, it has Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players talking and speculating. And if this character does come to the game, a lot of players with PlayStation nostalgia are going to be quite happy.

The speculation -- which is about Crash Bandicoot being one of the final two DLC characters -- has erupted thanks to Scott Whyte, the voice actor behind the orange mutant eastern barred bandicoot, and a recent Instagram post from the actor.

In the post, Whyte is recording lines with Lex Lang, who Crash Bandicoot fans will know as the voice of Neo Cortex. When these two are in the booth together, you'd expect it to be for a Crash Bandicoot game, but according to Whyte, it's not, or at least that's what the caption that accompanies the post suggests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Whyte (@thescottwhyte)

The teasing didn't end there though. In the comments, Whyte replied to an inquiry whether he and Lex were recording for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or more specifically, a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate trailer. Replying to this, Whyte used a "shrug" emoji.

Unfortunately, this is where the teasing does end and right now it's impossible to know what should and shouldn't be made of it all. Typically, this type of less-than-subtle teasing would suggest there's nothing to see, but it's unclear what else these two could be recording together, if it's not for a new Crash Bandicoot game or Super Smash Bros Ultimate, unless it's simply for a pre-existing Crash Bandicoot game.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this speculation. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

