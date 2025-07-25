7 Characters That Should’ve Been In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate attempted to be a fighting game that wasn’t just exclusive to Nintendo characters like previous iterations had been. It included characters like Steve from Minecraft, Solid Snake, Sephiroth, Cloud, Ryu, and Joker from Persona 5. The roster reached 82 characters by the end of its DLC, so it was already pretty expansive. Still, there are some omissions that Nintendo should’ve included in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

7. Waluigi

Image Courtesy of Nintendo

There was a real movement for Waluigi to be the last Smash character before Sora landed in the game, and it’s really easy to see why. Waluigi doesn’t have his own game, and he has only ever been a minor character in most of his outings. He’s in Mario Kart and Mario Party games, but not much else.

When you look at the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, almost every notable Mario character is in the game. Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Rosalina, Bowser Jr., Petey Piranha, Yoshi, Daisy, and Peach are all included.

And sure, that’s a lot of Mario characters added into the game, so it’s fair to cut it off at some point. But when almost every other notable character (and some less notable ones) are in the game, why couldn’t Waluigi have been included? He’s without question one of the game’s biggest snubs.

6. Geno

Play video

Similar to Waluigi, there was real hope that Geno might get the last DLC spot. Hailing from Super Mario RPG, Geno is one of the more obscure characters from the Mushroom Kingdom, but he’s still a fan favorite. It would’ve been nice to see some recognition for one of the more unique Mario games, too.

Of course, the same argument applies. There are already a ton of Mario or Mario-adjacent characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so adding another one would’ve been difficult to justify. However, Sora arrived several years ago, and there was no reason to cut it off there. Adding more DLC characters likely would’ve only added profit, so Geno could’ve been included.

5. Toon Zelda

Play video

If Link can get three different versions, then so can Princess Zelda (and don’t say Sheik, because that’s different). There is a Young Link, Link, and Toon Link. And with all of those, there’s a version of the princess. She’s been in the same games Link has been featured in, so there are those same young, toon, and regular versions of her.

The version from Echoes of Wisdom would’ve been best, but that came out three years after the last DLC for Smash Ultimate, so it wouldn’t have really been feasible. Still, there is a cartoon version from The Wind Waker and other games, and there’s a young version from Ocarina of Time that could’ve been implemented.

4. Shadow the Hedgehog

Play video

Though Sonic the Hedgehog was Mario’s rival for a long time, he’s been prevalent on Nintendo consoles recently. All Sonic games have gone to Nintendo platforms, and there is the long-running Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games series, too. For that reason, and since the last Smash title was supposed to be an amalgamation of all areas of gaming, more Sonic characters were needed.

Others could’ve made sense, like Dr. Eggman, Amy Rose, Knuckles (who is an Assist Trophy), or Silver the Hedgehog. But none are more iconic and beloved than Shadow the Hedgehog, who easily would’ve been a fantastic addition. With a different powerset than Sonic, he would’ve also been a different fighter with unique moves.

3. Master Chief

Shooter games have been a staple of the video game industry for a long time, so they should’ve been more represented in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. They are typically for a more mature audience than most Nintendo titles, but as a one-off character in a fighting game, it would’ve been just fine.

Since Call of Duty doesn’t have the same level of mascot, Halo’s Master Chief would’ve made perfect sense. Master Chief is one of the most iconic video game characters of all time, and it’s a shame he didn’t get put into Smash as a ranged fighter.

2. Jonesy

Image Courtesy of Epic Games

In a similar sense, the battle royale genre really took off around the same time that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was being released. Fortnite really took the world by storm in the late 2010s and early 2020s, so a character from that game would’ve felt right at home in the Nintendo fighting game.

Since most of the characters in Fortnite are from other games, Nintendo would have to look for original characters that actually stand out, and Jonesy makes the most sense. They could use Doctor Slone, Midas, or others, but Jonesy has been relevant since the beginning of Fortnite.

1. Spyro

Spyro is yet another iconic video game mascot that’s been present on Nintendo consoles for a long time. The purple dragon has been a popular character since it hit gaming platforms in the late 1990s, and a true celebration of gaming would’ve included Spyro. His unique moveset would’ve been a nice change of pace, too. His charge attack would’ve been pretty different from most other fighters, but he could’ve also made use of the Bowser-style fire breath.