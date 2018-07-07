Surgeon Simulator Teased for Nintendo Switch

Surgeon Simulator appears to be coming to the Nintendo Switch soon according to a teaser released by Bossa Studios.

A game that puts players in control of a surgeon who has to perform various procedures on characters from both the gaming world and real life, Surgeon Simulator is available just about everywhere that would-be surgeons would hope for, except for the Nintendo Switch. The studio’s new teaser suggests that that’s about to change though with the clumsy surgeon protagonist Nigel Burke knocking everything around in the teaser trailer before settling his finger on a wall’s light switch.

If that wasn’t enough of a hint, the description of the video and the tweet that accompanied it told viewers to let the developers know “when it … clicks.” For Nintendo Switch owners who have spent any time watching trailers or commercials for Nintendo Switch games and accessories, you’ll know that every trailer starts with those iconic Joy-Cons snapping into place on the main console to make a clicking noise. The “click” comment on the video appears to be referencing this as well.

BONE-SHATTERING NEWS!! Let us know when it… clicks. pic.twitter.com/CVBboiuwbB — Surgeon Simulator (@surgeonsim) July 6, 2018

Though it’s pretty clear it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch, what we don’t know is when that release will come. No further information was included in the bone-shattering news as Bossa Studios called it, but it looks like the only thing left now for the studio to provide is an official confirmation and a date for when players can expect it.

The game’s been updated over the years since it was released in 2013 to include characters needing surgery that include those from Team Fortress 2 and even Donald Trump himself. You can also forgo human anatomy entirely and work on aliens instead.

“Taking on the role of Nigel Burke, a would-be surgeon with a penchant for non-conventional tools, perform critical procedures on patients including The Heavy from TF2, an alien with a truly one-of-a-kind anatomical structure, and the 45th President of the United States of America – yes, Mr Donald J Trump, himself!” a description of the game on its Steam page reads.

Calling ALL would-be Surgeons!! 📣 We’re back at the operating table, sewing together a few new ideas & need a second opinion! So if you’d like to donate your bod… ahem, I mean ‘help’ us out (Monday appointments available!), please send an email to playtest@bossastudios.com! pic.twitter.com/CZLzQjTVE0 — Surgeon Simulator (@surgeonsim) July 7, 2018

It appears that even more content might be in the works as well. Now that the Switch version has been teased, the Surgeon Simulator devs are looking for input on more content and are asking for players’ help.