Tales of Fablecraft Launches Into Early Access

Riftweaver’s debut title Tales of Fablecraft has launched into its early access period, with the free-to-play virtual tabletop-roleplaying game available now to download on Steam. All the fun and excitement of a traditional pen-and-paper TTRPG, Tales of Fablecraft is a great introduction to tabletop adventuring for those who are new – or a seamless way to experience all of the charm of pen-and-paper with extensive homebrew tools available for veteran tabletop players to flourish with. Early access launch of Tales of the Fablecraft gives all players free access to the full Road to the Starfall Festival adventure with two additional adventures available for purchase – The House in the Manor and Murder on the Tipsy Pearl.

“We did it!” said Riftweaver co-founder and CEO David Hohusen, apparently delirious with joy per Riftweaver’s announcement. “A massive thank you to all our backers and fans who have come with us on the journey. I hope they enjoy Tales of Fablecraft, and the whole team is excited to hear their feedback as we keep adding more content to the game. For now, though, let’s all go have an adventure!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Set in the stunning world of Mythas, Tales of Fablecraft offers a vibrancy to its settings and characters that serves as a welcome shift from dark fantasy content in recent years, each of its designs offering something fresh to its players. In the coming months Riftweaver plans to introduce additional content to the game with additional adventures, monsters, and more to come in the months ahead as Early Access continues. Not only can players look forward to additional one-shots and full adventures such as Once Upon a Wildwood and Heist Society to come in the future, Riftweaver also plans to expand to iOS and Android mobile devices.

If the original stories crafted by Riftweaver aren’t enough (but trust me – you’ll love them!), Tales of Fablecraft also boasts extensive homebrew tools, allowing GMs to create adventures of their own, with future updates to the game promising to continue expanding upon the available assets in far enough depth so creators can share and even eventually sell their adventures with the Fablecraft community.

If you’re curious whether or not Tales of Fablecraft is the sort of game you’d like to add to your Steam library, you can check out ComicBook’s preview for the game here.