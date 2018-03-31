Tales of the Neon Sea’s Cyberpunk Pixel Art Glows in New Trailer

Back in February, publisher Zodiac Interactive and developer Palm Pioneer re-announced Mr. Mist as Tales of the Neon Sea.

Fast-forward to today, and the pair released brand-new trailer for the game to accompany its presence at PAX East 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the trailer, the game’s most striking feature is its beautiful pixel-art lathered in cyberpunk style. There’s bright neon colors juxtaposed by dark, gritty corners. There’s futuristic advertising, desolate conditions, robots, and basically everything else you would expect out of the cyberpunk genre. And of course the new trailer also features some cyberpunk-ass music to perfectly match up with the visuals.

Beyond this new trailer, details on the game are actually quite scarce. At the moment, all we know is you play a grey-haired detective in adventure-style gameplay that takes place across a vibrant cyberpunk city. According to the game’s publisher, the game also boasts a “quirky” and “offbeat” charm.

Tales of the Neon Sea is notably the debut project of Palm Pioneer, who’s located out of China. Meanwhile, the game’s publisher, Zodiac Interactive, you may recognize from Candleman: The Complete Journey, which released earlier this year to a decent reception. Like Palm Pioneer, Zodiac Interactive is based in china, or more specifically Beijing. Interestingly, the publisher — at least for the moment — only publishes Chinese developed games.

As for Tales of th Neon Sea, it’s hard to make any real judgement off one single trailer. However, what is there looks interesting, albeit a bit simple.

With the release of Blade Runner 2049 leading the charge, it appears cyberpunk is back and in vogue. Earlier this year we notably got The Red Strings Club, and last year we got Observer and Ruiner as well. And who can forget the mac-daddy of them all, Cyberpunk 2077, which despite not even having a release date has ever cyberpunk fan eagerly awaiting it.

Tales of the Neon Sea is in development for PC and “consoles.” What consoles exactly, hasn’t been divulged. Nor has a price-point, or a release date beyond sometime this summer. If you’re attending PAX East 2018, be sure to keep an eye out for it if you want to see more.