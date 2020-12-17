New Crazy Taxi-Inspired Game Announced, Published by Sega

✖

While Sega's Crazy Taxi franchise has all-but-disappeared over the last few years, fans of the arcade classic will be happy to know that a spiritual successor is on the way called Taxi Chaos. Sega is not involved in the game's development, but Taxi Chaos has clearly gotten the publisher's seal of approval; the game will be published in Japan and Asia by Sega, while Lion Castle and GS2 Games will handle distribution in other territories. Like the game that inspired it, Taxi Chaos will task players with picking up customers and taking them to various locations around the game's map within a set amount of time in order to receive payment for the drop-off.

A trailer for Taxi Chaos can be found embedded below.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Taxi Chaos can truly capture the charm of the game that inspired it. Released in arcades in 1999, Crazy Taxi was ported to the Sega Dreamcast in 2000. The game quickly became one of the console's biggest success stories, and ended up ported to a plethora of platforms after Sega became a third-party publisher. While the series has seen a few releases on mobile devices over the last few years, fans have long been waiting for a true follow-up that channels the heart of the original game.

Sega owns a patent on Crazy Taxi's core gameplay mechanic, so it seems that developer Team6 Studios would have had to receive a blessing from the company before making Taxi Chaos. Whether or not that speaks to the actual quality of the spiritual successor remains to be seen, but Sega has not been afraid of exercising its rights when it comes to the patent; in 2003, the company brought a lawsuit against Electronic Arts over The Simpsons: Road Rage, a game which similarly tasked players with acting as a taxi service for the people of Springfield. EA settled the suit with Sega out of court.

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait long to find out whether or not Taxi Chaos can truly deliver an enjoyable experience! The game is set to release February 23 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. The game will receive both a physical and digital release.

Are you a fan of the Crazy Taxi franchise? Will you be keeping an eye on Taxi Chaos? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!