New Earnings Report Shows One Gacha Still Outranks Pokemon TCG Pocket (For Now)

It’s no secret that Pokemon TCG Pocket has been raking in the dollars since the mobile card collecting game released. Many reports have suggested that the game has already smashed past earnings records for previous mobile Pokemon games like Pokemon Go. However, in the world of gacha games, Pokemon TCG Pocket is a newcomer. And based on the latest batch monthly earnings estimates, it looks like one gacha game continues to outrank Pokemon TCG Pocket. But the gap is closing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each month, gamers in the r/gachagaming group like to check in on the earnings status of their favorite gachas. So, the mods pull earnings estimates from reputable data sources like SensorTower to generate a list of the top-earning gacha games in a given month. These estimates aren’t perfect indications of profit, but do give an estimate of how much revenue a game pulls in during a given month. The numbers are at least a general indicator of overall popularity for various gacha games on the market. The extensive ranking shows the top 50 earning gacha games in a month, including whether they’ve ranked up or down over the prior month. And that, in my opinion, is where things get interesting.

The lengthy list can be a bit hard to read unless you zoom in, so allow me to point out a few key details. Based on May 2025 mobile earnings estimates, Pokemon TCG Pocket appears to have surpassed the popular HoYoverse gacha game, Honkai Star Rail. In fact, Honkai has been demoted two ranks, whereas Pokemon TCG Pocket has increased up to the number two slot. Given the popularity of the Pokemon franchise and Pokemon cards in general, it might be a bit surprising to know the game still hasn’t snagged the top slot.

Love and Deepspace Claims Top Earning Spot for May 2025 Gacha Earnings

The gap isn’t huge, but for now, gacha game Love and Deepspace is clinging to the top spot ahead of Pokemon TCG Pocket. If you’re unfamiliar, Love and Deepspace is a 2024 otome (aka romance) game from InFold Games, the same publisher behind Infinity Nikki. The gameplay blends sci-fi battle elements with dating sim vibes, and the game has steadily gained traction with gacha gamers. Its gacha element involves buying new costumes for the characters, including your five potential love interests.

Clearly, interest in otome games is alive and well, as the game’s earnings are still outpacing Pokemon TCG Pocket based on May 2025 revenue estimates. One potential reason for this could be that many players note Love and Deepspace isn’t very friendly to free-to-play gamers. That means gamers could be more incentivized to make in-game purchases, driving up the game’s earnings.

Love and Deepspace combines sci-fi battles and dating sim vibes

Another consideration is that one common complaint with Genshin Impact is the lack of male characters. That means another potential factor in the success of Love and Deepspace could be that gamers are excited to see a game where new cosmetics for male characters are such a central feature. That said, Genshin is still doing pretty well in the gacha rankings, sitting in the 6th slot despite being older than several top contenders.

While some of the games listed are available on platforms other than mobile, the earnings estimate ranking does not include other platforms. So, it’s quite possible that games like Honkai and Genshin, which are available on console and PC as well as mobile, have higher overall earnings estimates than what’s reflected here. Even so, it’s interesting to see that Pokemon TCG Pocket still has a little ways to go before it claims that top-earning gacha game slot. At least, as far as this set of earnings estimates is concerned.

Have you stuck to your free-to-play guns in Pokemon TCG Pocket, or have you joined me in adding the Premium Pass for that sweet sweet extra pack and Premium shop? Let us know in the comments below!