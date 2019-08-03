Teamfight Tactics Is Adding New Little Legends

Several new types of Little Legends are coming to Teamfight Tactics, Riot Games announced on Friday. This Series 3 set of Little Legends includes the Moontipped Hustail, the Jade Paddlemar, and the Jeweled Protector. Each of these tiny companions will be added to the League of Legends game mode in Patch 9.16, Riot said, with all of them having their own variants just like the rest of the Little Legends. Owners will also be able to upgrade them just like you would other Little Legends.

These new Little Legends can be seen below in the order that they were listed above. Pretty much the same size as the other Little Legends that we’ve already seen before, these new critters come in a couple of different forms which can be found listed below. Each of these Little Legends will be tested first on the PBE before they head to the live servers for Teamfight Tactics players to acquire.

New Little Legends

Moontipped Hushtail Mistberry Hushtail Fae Hushtail Untamed Hushtail Monarch Hushtail Eternal Hushtail

Jade Paddlemar Rosebloom Paddlemar Tidepool Paddlemar Glamorous Paddlemar Caldera Paddlemar Yuletide Padldemar

Jeweled Protector Shadowgem Protector Reigning Protector Skygem Protector Fierce Protector Sunborn Protector



A post on the League of Legends site added a bit of flavor text to the new Little Legends and told their stories. It also told players that these Little Legends will look a bit different than the existing ones once players get them to the three-star stage, and if players are happy with the differences, the previous Little Legends will be updated to receive the same treatment. The Rioter who wrote the post shared the gif below to show one of the Little Legends in action.

Our animators are too good x3🙌 pic.twitter.com/Q7ZtaSIJKK — Stephichu (@JustStephiroth) August 2, 2019

“You may notice that the Series 3 set of Little Legends has a slightly different visual styling at three stars than our previously released sets,” Riot Games said about the new style. “Our original intent with the 3-Star Little Legends was to make them feel special and cool. When making our new set, we wanted to explore a different direction for the VFX that we thought would push it even cooler and sparklier! If everyone likes the new styling, we’ll go back and update the Series 1 and 2 Little Legends! We updated the Silverwing on PBE, so take a look and let us know what you think!”

These new Little Legends will be released in Patch 9.16.