Teamfight Tactics Is Getting Updated Music

Teamfight Tactics players will hear a new version of the music they’ve been battling to when the next update releases. Riot Games shared a teaser recently to preview the live studio recording session for Teamfight Tactics‘ updated music and said players will be able to hear the full sampling of adaptive music when Patch 9.18 releases. An explanation of how the game mode’s adaptive music works also broke down how the music will change throughout the course of a Teamfight Tactics match.

Riot Games’ senior sound designer Bryan Higa shared the video below to show off a snipped of the recording session. The Rioter said they were hyped for everyone to be able to hear the updated mustic and confirmed that the changes would go live in the game mode’s next patch.

Here’s a sneak preview from our live studio recording session for the music of #TeamfightTactics, coming to you in patch 9.18! I’m so hyped for everyone to hear this. #gameaudio #loldev #tft pic.twitter.com/HnQKf5Jx54 — Bryan Higa (@bryanhiga) September 5, 2019

Replying to another user who wondered why Teamfight Tactics needed new music, Higa clarified Riot’s plans by saying this the same written music players are already used to hearing. The difference here is that live musicians have been brought in to play the music which the Rioter said will result in a “higher quality version of what you’re hearing currently” in the game mode.

Oh, just to clarify – it’s the same written music but now we are recording live musicians performing the music. So it’s a higher quality version of what you’re hearing currently in TFT. — Bryan Higa (@bryanhiga) September 6, 2019

The music players hear now consists mainly of synthesized musical instruments, a post on the League of Legends boards explained. That post also explained the adaptive music system that treats players to different tempos as they progress through the stages of a match.

“As a quick primer into the adaptive music system in TFT, the music will change based on what phase of the game you’re in,” Riot said. “For instance, during shopping phase the music is calmer and less busy, but as battle phase starts the music transitions into a more energetic combat driven style. There are also 3 different “chapters” of music: the first chapter goes from the beginning of the game to when first player is knocked out. The second is from that point until there are only 3 players left. Then the final chapter brings us home.”

The new music will be added to Teamfight Tactics when Patch 9.18 releases.