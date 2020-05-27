New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pinball Machines Revealed

Stern Pinball today announced a new line of pinball machines based on the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon. The new machines feature hand-drawn art, a magnetic spinning pizza disc, original music from the show, and more. The higher-end versions actually include an interactive version of the Turtles Van, the TMNT Glider, and, to top it all off, a mechanical Krang over some of the bumpers. It's like a concentrated dose of nostalgia in pinball form.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles began as a comic book, morphed into a hit animated show, and has grown into a beloved and iconic global pop culture phenomenon," Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, said as part of the availability announcement. "We have worked directly with Nickelodeon to bring these heroes in a half-shell into the pinball dimension. This game has pure pinball power."

As is typical for Stern Pinball, the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle pinball machine comes in three varieties: Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition. These cost $6,099, $7,699, and $9,099, respectively. That's before sales tax and the like, and largely falls in line with previously revealed machines from the company. You can check out all of our previous coverage of pinball right here.

Here is how Stern Pinball describes the new machines on its website:

"Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo are the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, trained in the art of ninjutsu by their wise rat sensei, Master Splinter. Is New York City ready for these radical reptile brothers? With a sick sewer lair and tough friends like April O’Neil and Casey Jones, the Turtles are about to face evils more dangerous and pizza more delicious than anything they could have ever imagined. In this pinball adventure players will go to battle as the Turtles fight villains like Shredder, the Krang and loads of super-powerful mutants, to become the heroes they were destined to be, and have loads of fun along the way!"

