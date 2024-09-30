Tekken 8 Just Got Its Biggest Discount So Far

Tekken 8 just got its biggest discount yet, meaning it is the cheapest it has been since its release earlier this year on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The latest installment in the long-running and popular Bandai Namco fighting game series came out back on January 23, and with its 90 on Metacritic, it is the 9th highest-ranked new game of the year, and 8th when you filter out expansions. To this end, it is very much in the current Game of the Year conversation.

Unfortunately, while the game is out on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, this new deal is limited to the PC version of the game as it is limited to Steam codes. And this is because the deal comes the way of Game Billet, which deals in Steam codes. Via the retailer though, the game is currently 53% off, the biggest discount it has received since its launch. Consequently, this also means it is the cheapest it has ever been since launch. More specifically, for three more days -- or as supplies last -- Tekken 8 is $33.17 via this deal, which is cheaper than it currently is on Steam directly, where it costs $39.89.

"Get ready for the next chapter in the legendary fighting game franchise, Tekken 8," reads an official blurb about the game. "Completely redesigned character visuals. Elaborate, highly-detailed models built from the ground and high-fidelity graphics break the limits of new-generation hardware by adding a new weight and atmosphere to Tekken's signature battles. Vivid environments and destructible stages combine to create an overwhelming sense of immersion, creating the ultimate play experience."

"So much of it feels so welcoming that there are plenty of options for single-player battles, and if you spend enough time, it will eventually build the confidence to take it all online," reads a snippet from our official and glowing review of the game. "But like other fighting games, it's going to be necessary to grind your skills. The strength of all of these potential options will be put to the test long after release, but as of right now, Tekken 8 is the best Tekken has ever been."