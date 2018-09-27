Telltale Games’ ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Episode 2 Now Live

Just a few days ago, the gaming community was shocked not only at the sudden closure of Telltale Games, but how it was handled. With the sudden wave of layoffs, future projects were shelved indefinitely with the future of The Walking Dead’s final season hanging on a thread. Though at the moment, it looks like won’t see the full season’s completion, some can take comfort in knowing that Season 4 Episode 2 is now live.

According to Telltale, “A single shot rang out, and in that moment, everything changed. Now Clementine’s chance for a home may already be lost, and her bond with AJ may never be the same. With their future suddenly poisoned by uncertainty, Clem must work to manage the fallout and salvage their situation. But a force more relentless than the dead is lurking in the woods, and a ghost from Clementine’s past will soon return to threaten her future…”

Episode 2 is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Whether or not we’ll see an episode 3 remains to be seen, though we are hoping that the small crew left behind to tie up loose ends will find a way to get it done despite their purpose being situated on the Minecraft project with Netflix.

As far as the shutdown goes, Pete Hawley, the CEO of Telltale Games, has issued the following statement:

“It’s been an incredibly difficult year for Telltale as we worked to set the company on a new course. Unfortunately, we ran out of time trying to get there. We released some of our best content this year and received a tremendous amount of positive feedback, but ultimately, that did not translate to sales. With a heavy heart, we watch our friends leave today to spread our brand of storytelling across the games industry.”

If you – or someone you know – has been affected by the recent shut down, you can check out this full list here of developers with current job openings wanting to help out those laid off. If you have any other tips, feel free to shoot them our way so we can help!