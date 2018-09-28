Telltale’s ‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Might Get Completed After All

This past week’s general shutdown of Telltale Games left a very sore spot with a lot of people. Not only did over 200 people end up losing their jobs, but some gamers were left out of the cold when it was reported that The Walking Dead: The Final Season wouldn’t see a proper conclusion, even with episode two set to arrive tomorrow.

However, it appears that Telltale is trying to do something in regards to giving Clementine’s saga a proper finish. Mike Futter over at GameDaily.biz filed a report suggesting that the publisher is trying to work with potential developers to get the other chapters of the story completed.

The studio noted, “Hi everyone, we have a Walking Dead update for you. Multiple potential partners have stepped forward to express interest in helping to see The Final Season through to completion. While we can’t make any promises today, we are actively working on a solution that will allow episodes 3 and 4 to be completed and released in some form. In the meantime, episode 2 will release tomorrow across all platforms as planned. We hope to have answers for your other questions soon.”

Now, we’re not sure what the words “some form” mean. Could the games only see a release on a particular platform? Or perhaps mobile? Again, Telltale hasn’t provided all the details, but it sounds like they’re trying to resolve things so that gamers get their money’s worth from the final go-around of The Walking Dead.

Over the past few days, some companies have been offering their assistance to help Telltale with their developments, including Devolver Digital and other teams. It sounds like the company is listening, even if no official partner has been announced yet.

Hopefully we’ll see someone pick up the Stranger Things project at Netflix as well. Earlier today, some gameplay videos from the project leaked, and even though they’re without audio, they show a great deal of promise. Getting a good squad on that story would certainly do it justice — and it sounds like that’s what Netflix might be trying to do.

One note, though – the proceeds from episode three and four would probably be best given to former employees that weren’t given any severance by the company. Just a suggestion.

In the meantime, if you’re curious about The Walking Dead: The Final Season, you can check it out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Just keep in mind it may be awhile before episodes three and four arrive.

(Hat tip to GameDaily.biz for the scoop!)