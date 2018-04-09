Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The Final Season Gets New Details, Gameplay Footage Leaks

This past weekend at PAX East in Boston, Telltale Games hosted a special panel, talking about what players can expect from the final season of its The Walking Dead series, which will be debuting for consoles, PC and mobile devices later this year. Though the company didn’t reveal what those details are publicly, we did gather some information on what to expect, as well as a small dose of gameplay footage.

Published by Solobol on YouTube, the footage, which was shown during the panel, can be seen below. In it, a young charge, presumably Clementine, comes across a zombie and decides to deal with it by smashing a brick over its head, essentially killing it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s pretty much all there is in terms of gameplay footage, but it looks like there’s more real-world movement than ever before, as well as additional details that bring this harrowing world to life.

The team explained that the game will feature a “significant time jump” over previous entries in the series, which makes sense since Clementine appears to be much more grown up than before. The world has changed for the worse since that time, and the heroine now finds herself guiding a young boy named A.J. as they attempt to survive the undead onslaught.

New characters will also make their appearance over the course of the game, including a dog named Rosie, whose fate you will guide over the course of the five episodes in the season. They also confirmed that part of the season will take place in a torn-down boarding school, but didn’t reveal its role in the story just yet.

However, one thing that will be of interest to fans is that it will feature zombie battles that aren’t part of the story, so you’ll need to keep on your toes. You’ll actually need to fend them off and kill them if you wish for the story to continue. It’s definitely a change of pace from the usual scripted events.

Another portion of the panel was also captured on video, featuring concept art from the game and the panelists, a number of Telltale staffers speaking with host Greg Miller. Posted by AFGuideHD on YouTube, you can see it below.

We’re sure that Telltale will be revealing more details about the game as time goes on, but, for now, enjoy these little morsels and look forward to Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The Final Season dropping later this year!