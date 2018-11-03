Telltale’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Episode 3 and 4 Info Is Coming Soon

Skybound Games says the studio will have more information on The Walking Dead: The Final Season’s last two episodes soon.

The gaming extension of Skybound Entertainment, Skybound Games took to Twitter to alert The Walking Dead fans of the upcoming news. Skybound’s gaming studio acknowledged that those who followed The Walking Dead: The Final Season when it was under the arm of Telltale Games have been looking for more information on the game’s development and promised to bring them more on the subject soon.

We know you have lots of questions about #Telltale‘s #TheWalkingDead– thank you for all your patience! We’re asking you all to stay tuned while we finalize all the details! Info about ep. 3 and 4 to come soon! pic.twitter.com/ChBW5EZRbz — Skybound Games (@skyboundgames) November 2, 2018

Skybound Games took over the development of Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead: The Final Season back in October following a string of major layoffs that reduced the studio to a fraction of its former size and put the future of the game in jeopardy. The Walking Dead’s co-creator Robert Kirkman said during New York Comic Con that Skybound had negotiated with Telltale Games to continue developing Season 4 of the game, the last season that was halfway finished when Telltale Games’ studio problems were made public.

With only two more episodes left in the game’s story, news about the next episodes’ release dates will be the updates players will most likely be hoping that Skybound shares. According to Telltale Games’ original schedule, the third episode called “Broken Toys” was supposed to be out on November 6th with the final episode called “Take Us Back” out on December 18th. That schedule was released back in August, a month before the layoffs and uncertainty occurred, so it follows that the schedule no longer applies to the episodes’ release dates.

Skybound Games does have some sort of timeframe for the third episode though, albeit a seemingly unofficial one that came from Ian Howe, CEO of the game development studio. Howe was answering players’ questions on Reddit in October when the inevitable question came up where someone asked what the release plans are for the final episodes. Howe said at the time that the team was “not currently working on the game” with an accurate answer impossible to give, but he then gave his own estimate of when the game’s next episode would be available.

“OK, given that you guys have been so supportive and patient, I’m going out on a limb and will say yes, I fully expect Episode 3 to be this year and I’ll be very disappointed if we can’t make that happen,” Howe said.

Skybound Games did not provide an exact timeframe for when the announcements will come.