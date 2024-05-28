Terraria Board Game Immediately Decimates Kickstarter Goal

Last summer, Terraria developer Re-Logic announced that it was partnering up with Paper Fort Games to launch a tabletop adaptation of the hit game. A prototype was first seen at last year's UK Games Expo and was well-received by players. Today, the game finally went live on Kickstarter and instantly smashed through its initial funding goal. Terraria: The Board Game's brand of co-op adventure gaming was only asking for just over $25,000 to meet its initial funding goals, and as of this writing, has made more than 18 times that number. To call Terraria: The Board Game a Kickstarter success is an understatement.

Terraria: The Board Game Smashes Kickstarter Funding Goal

At the time of writing, Terraria: The Board Game is sitting at right around $460,000. That's well over the initial funding goal and means the over 3,000 Backers will get access to several additional Stretch Goals once the funding period ends. In fact, funding has gone up so quickly that the team can't keep the Stretch Goals updated. That's not an indictment on the team's ability to keep up. Money is just pouring in so fast that it's nearly impossible.

With so much money rolling in for the project, the team might decide to add more Stretch Goals soon. It seems like it's only a matter of time before the community blows through the $510,000 goal. Fortunately, the team already has AMA sessions on Discord and Reddit scheduled for June, giving them an easy way to add new Stretch Goals if it decides to do that. Though with how fast everything is moving, it wouldn't be surprising to see Paper Fort post an update tomorrow outlining new Stretch Goals to keep the hype as high as possible.

If you want to pick up Terraria: The Board Game's Kickstarter, you have until June 21st to get your pledge in. The base pledge will run you about $80, though you can up that to $153 to get character mats, a wooden character pack, a dice tray, and a few extra goodies. There's also an option to drop an additional $49 and pick up a massive, full-art playmat for either pledge level. While things can (and often do) change during production, Paper Fort Games plans to start shipping Terraria: The Board Game next summer.