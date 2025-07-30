The $40 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller Is Here For The Switch 2, Analogue 3D, Android, and Windows

Whether your last high score was in GoldenEye or you just want a more satisfying joystick for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller brings old-school vibes to your modern gaming setup. And from today onwards, it’s available for just $39.99 here on Amazon. That’s a pretty solid price to relive your Nintendo 64 glory days, minus the blown cartridges and controller ports that looked like alien USBs.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is 8BitDo’s latest throwback gadget, and it’s compatible with everything from Analogue 3D to Switch 2, Windows, and Android. Think of it as the love child of a classic N64 controller and a Bluetooth-savvy cyborg built for today’s games.

8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller: Built for Nostalgia, Tuned for Today

8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller Compatible with Analogue 3D, Switch, Switch 2, Windows, and Android

Bluetooth or Wired USB connection

D-input and S-input modes Buy Now on Amazon

The shape, button layout, and joystick all scream Super Smash Bros. (1999), but inside, it’s all modern. You get Bluetooth and USB wired options, support for vibration feedback on Switch and Analogue 3D, and the flexibility to switch between D-input and S-input modes, which is just tech-speak for.

Games that pair perfectly with this controller:

GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo Switch Online

F-Zero 99 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Banjo-Kazooie via Nintendo Switch Online

Rocket League on Steam with retro flair

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, because muscle memory still works

Also, the controller features Hall Effect sticks and a wear-resistant metal ring, so you won’t have to worry about dreaded drift after a week of mashing A like you’re playing Mario Party on caffeine.

A Controller for N64 Veterans, Modern Gamers, and Emulator Fiends

8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller Compatible with Analogue 3D, Switch, Switch 2, Windows, and Android

Bluetooth or Wired USB connection

D-input and S-input modes Buy Now on amazon

This one’s for the folks who remember getting hand cramps from the original N64 trident but still loved every second of it. If you want that nostalgic layout but with modern polish, this is it. It’s also great for younger players diving into classic games for the first time or emulator users who want that true-to-era feel without buying original hardware.

Even Switch and Android users will find it useful for platformers, retro compilations, and online play where that D-pad precision matters. It’s the kind of controller you can toss in a backpack and break out during tournaments, travel, or couch co-op without missing a beat.

Final Score: A Retro Beast That Plays Nice with Everything

For $39.99, the 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller delivers cross-platform support, reliable build quality, and a turbo button that feels like it was lifted straight from a ’90s cheat code menu. Whether you’re chasing high scores, reliving your childhood, or just want to hear that Mario Kart drift sound while holding the right joystick, this one’s ready for the job. No cables. No adapters. No weird third-party lag. Just plug in, pair up, and game like it’s Saturday morning again.

Keep checking ComicBook for guides, top picks, and real-world setup ideas to help you decide what fits your space. We bring you top discounts on the best tech gear ahead of the crowd, so keep looking.