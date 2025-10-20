The Best Lord of the Rings Games Are $5 for Limited Time

The best Lord of the Rings games are dirt cheap right now thanks to deals on Steam, PlayStation Store, and the Xbox Store. That said, these deals are only available to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users until October 23, meaning all of those interested have roughly about 72 hours to take advantage of these discounts.

As for the Lord of the Rings games in question, they are 2014’s Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its 2017 sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War. The Game of the Year edition of Shadow of Mordor is currently $3.99 on Steam and $4.99 on the PlayStation Store. Meanwhile, there are various purchasing options for Shadow of War. The standard edition of the sequel is currently $4.99, but only on Steam. Meanwhile, the Definitive Edition is $5.99 on both Steam and the PlayStation Store. Lastly, if you own neither, you can grab a bundle of both for $6.99 on Steam and the Xbox Store.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Play video

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is an action-adventure game made by the now defunct Monolith Productions, who also put out Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor out three years earlier in 2014. For hardcore fans of Lord of the Rings who are curious, like its predecessor, Shadow of Mordor takes place between the events of Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings film trilogies.

In the game, you play as Talion, just like in the first game, who must confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron. Also like the first game, what makes Shadow of War stick out is its famous Nemesis System, where your enemies uniquely evolve over game depending on the events of the game and your previous encounters with them.

Upon release, Middle-earth: Shadow of War earned a respectable 81 on Metacritic and was nominated for Best RPG at the 21st Annual D.I.C.E. Awards.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Play video

Much of what applies to Shadow of War applies to Shadow of Mordor because the two games are so similar. The first game was more fresh and novel though given the fact it was the first game. This combined with the fact it released in the very light year of 2014, meant it was one of the year’s Game of the Year contenders, despite only earning an 84 on Metacritic. That said, it is widely considered the best Lord of the Rings game to date.

