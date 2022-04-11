The Callisto Protocol Director Promises More Info Coming “Soon”

The director of The Callisto Protocol, which is the upcoming survival-horror game set within the world of PUBG, has promised that more information on the project will be coming soon. First announced at the end of 2020, The Callisto Protocol was pitched as a sort of spiritual successor to EA’s Dead Space franchise. And although the game will notably be different in some key ways, it looks like we should be getting an all-new look at the title soon enough.

Taking to social media today, The Callisto Protocol director Glen Schofield gave eager fans a new look at the current development of the game. Schofield specifically shared an image from the mocap studio at Striking Distance and said that work on the title is currently in the process of being polished.

“This is my favorite time when making a game – the design starts coming together. Love seeing all the hard work the team is doing in the mocap studio to bring our characters to life,” Schofield said in the caption of his tweet. “Thanks to everyone waiting as we finish and polish the game. We’ll have more to share soon!”

https://twitter.com/GlenSchofield/status/1513556321664126986

In a general sense, news on The Callisto Protocol has been pretty silent for well over a year. Outside of a partnership with Skybound Entertainment having been announced in early 2021, no new trailers or gameplay footage for the game have since been unveiled. As such, it seems like the next major appearance for The Callisto Protocol (perhaps the one that Schofield could be teasing) will have a lot to show off.

For now, The Callisto Protocol is still planned to launch at some point later in 2022. Whenever it does end up hitting store shelves, it’s slated to release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.

Are you interested in learning more about what The Callisto Protocol will have in store? And do you think that the game will actually end up releasing this year? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.