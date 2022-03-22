The Crew 3 Leaked by Ubisoft Insider

Ubisoft’s racing franchise may be returning in the form of The Crew 3. Outside of some post-launch DLC, Ubisoft has let the series go quiet since the sequel released in 2018. Although some reviews praised The Crew 2 for how it iterated upon the first game with new vehicles and added depth, the general reception of the game was lukewarm. There were rumors that Ubisoft was making a new expansion for The Crew 2 last year, but it seems the scope and scale of it has increased, justifying an all-new game in the racing franchise.

A new report from XFire claims Ubisoft is developing The Crew 3. The game has been internally dubbed as Project Orlando and may be revealed as soon as this year. XFire also reports that the game will feature a brand-new driving engine and other overhauls, likely signaling a new direction for the series. The first two games in the series centered around players having the ability to drive and later fly across the United States of America. Of course, a third game could allow players to do that again, but maybe the new consoles will open it up to a more global road trip. It would be nice to see other countries involved or see Ubisoft expand itself to incorporate the entirety of North America.

If the game does get revealed this year, it wouldn’t be surprising if the game releases in 2023, though that’s pure speculation. At the moment, Ubisoft is juggling a handful of games. As of right now, a new game based on James Cameron’s Avatar franchise is expected to release sometime this year or early next year. Ubisoft is also working on two new Assassin’s Creed games, though they’re meant to be released years apart from each other. Beyond that, a new Star Wars game is also expected from the studio.

It's unclear if The Crew 3 could compete with the likes of Forza and Gran Turismo, but Ubisoft seems to want to try.