The Crew Motorfest 2025 Showcase Teases New Race Styles, Custom Tracks, And More

Launching in 2023, The Crew Motorfest has expanded in some exciting ways — and continues to do so, courtesy of developer Ubisoft Ivory Tower. Set in an open-world version of the Hawaiian islands of O’ahu and Maui, The Crew Motorfest already features plenty of staged events and multiplayer modes like “Grand Race” and “Demolition Royale.” The focus on live-service with the game encourages consistent engagement to earn specific, unique rewards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest update, as revealed in The Crew Showcase for The Crew Motorfest‘s Year 3 plan, introduces new styles of races and lays out the future of the franchise while setting up a group of pop-up artists and racers known as “Monkey’s Kitchen.” This new crew is gaining notoriety in the area for “cooking up” new art, beats, and, more importantly, cars on the fly. In the showcase video, the narrator speaks about “following the bass” to a mysterious warehouse where racers and artists are embracing “beautiful chaos,” leading to expanded customization and a new race mode.

What Monkey’s Kitchen Brings To Crew Motorfest

The additions to The Crew Motorfest seem to be rooted largely in customization options for players and in race styles. Almost every facet of the player’s car can be modified and updated from a plethora of options, with more likely on the way. This ranges from the overall design of the car to the shape of the bumpers or the tire stance. The full scope of customization leans into the focus on stylization

The gameplay impact of the Monkey’s Kitchen comes in the form of pop-up appearances and Free Races. In these challenges, there won’t be a set track path for players to traverse. Instead, they’ll be guided by flares lit up in the sky above the open world map, challenging them to reach those locations before anyone else. This invites players to find creative solutions to passing their fellow racers, whether that be cutting corners, hitting ramps, or skipping the road entirely.

Play video

The showcase also put emphasis on the Playground Island, which seems to be setting up a lot of new ways to play. There’s an option for players to create and share their own customizable race track. Effectively bringing the energy of a homemade Hot Wheels relay to the world of The Crew Motorfest, the tracks featured in the showcase boasted some impressive scope, wild turns, and fun loops. On top of all this, the showcase also included R/C races, minimizing the cars and letting them loose onto the open roads.

The track featured in the showcase’s footage brings a certain Mario Kart energy to the largely grounded world of The Crew Motorfest, which should help the title reach an even broader audience of racing gamers. While Playground Island is currently set for March 2026, there are still plenty of challenges and races to keep players busy until then, especially with the Free Races on the board.