The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Trailer Teases Gameplay Reveal

✖

Supermassive Games’ next installation in its Dark Pictures Anthology series called House of Ashes got a new teaser trailer on Wednesday to preview the upcoming game. The teaser shared by Bandai Namco this week shows more of the game’s already explained plot that sees a military unit delving into Sumerian ruins before awakening whatever was down there waiting for them. We catch glimpses of this mystery throughout the trailer, but we still don’t know yet what “it” is that’s waiting for them.

You can check out the teaser trailer below to see more of House of Ashes. Whatever it is that’s skulking around in the ruins, it appears to be quick and have some sort of sonar-type vision used to track people while it moves around. People inevitably get split up and picked apart, though if you’ve played the other games or really have just watched a horror movie, that much is expected.

Buried deep underground, something unearthly awaits…#HouseOfAshes first gameplay reveal 👉 27 May, 6 PM CEST/9 AM PT pic.twitter.com/WkHZXJB1AN — BANDAI NAMCO UK (@BandaiNamcoUK) May 19, 2021

Of course, given the nature of this sort of game, it’s not guaranteed that you’ll have to lose anyone like we saw in the trailer. Perhaps the moment where a soldier was pulled into the shadows was scripted and will happen regardless based on chosen paths, but these games are all about making the right decisions to preserve people’s lives for the whole game, and if not that, then for as long as possible. Maybe people who make the right calls won’t have to lose anyone at all throughout House of Ashes.

Regardless of the permanence of the scenes shown in the trailer, we’ll get to see even more on the game. Included alongside the trailer was the promise of more gameplay to be revealed on May 27th. That reveal will happen at 9 a.m. PT, so mark your calendars accordingly if you want to see more of House of Ashes.

Until then, we have teasers like this one and previews of the game from Bandai Namco like the one below to go off of.

“A military unit searching for chemical weapons unearth something far deadlier. In the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple deep beneath the Arabian desert something evil is awakened,” Bandai Namco said about the game. “Savage and unstoppable, a nest of ancient and unearthly creatures has found a new prey to hunt.”

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes does not yet have a set release date but is scheduled to launch sometime in 2021.