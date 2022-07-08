The DioField Chronicle Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

Square Enix has revealed that the upcoming strategy role-playing game The DioField Chronicle developed in conjunction with Lancarse Ltd will release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 22nd. Somewhat unusually for Square Enix, the date announcement seems to have largely been made in Japanese despite the fact that it is a worldwide release date. That said, the official Steam page for The DioField Chronicle has confirmed the date with a brief English-language announcement.

First revealed during the PlayStation State of Play in March 2022, The DioField Chronicle is a totally new franchise with a real-time battle system featuring diorama-style combat scenes that blends medieval and modern influences together. You can check out the official The DioField Chronicle release date trailer in Japanese for yourself embedded below:

"Under the steady hand of the Shaytham dynasty, the Kingdom of Alletain on DioField Island has known peace for 200 years, but suddenly find themselves cast into an age of uncertainty due to the rise of warlike powers and modern magic," the official description from Square Enix of The DioField Chronicle reads in part. "The Kingdom of Alletain is rich in the mineral Jade, prized for its use as a base ingredient in magic and sorcery, and the attention of both the Empire and the Alliance inevitably turns towards the island. Players will take control of a band of elite mercenaries calling themselves 'Blue Fox', but will the name 'Blue Fox' come to signify hope or darkest tragedy?"

As noted above, The DioField Chronicle is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 22nd. While there has been no English-language announcement of this, all of the English-language storefronts have the same date. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Square Enix in general right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of The DioField Chronicle so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases in September? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Gematsu]