Ubisoft Offers Tips to Avoid ‘The Division 2’ Beta Crashes

With The Division 2 beta now live, Ubisoft has offered a few tips to ensure that the playable period goes as smoothly as possible for players and how they can avoid crashes.

“We are aware of an issue where your game client will crash after an extended gameplay session,” Ubisoft wrote in a recent blog post. “To circumvent this, we recommend that you restart your game client every two to three hours.”

The studio then went on to talk about a second point on interest, saying “Secondly, on all platforms, if you are outside the game and receive a game invite from a friend within the game, your client will crash at launch. To work around this problem, make sure to start the game first and join group directly from inside the game.”

As with any beta, issues are expected that’s why it’s a beta. Still, it’s nice to see that Ubisoft is staying on top of the reported issues and is looking to help make it as painless as possible for those excited.

Concerning the closed beta that is going on now, here’s what you need to know: “You are limited to one character during the testing phase, and this character cannot be deleted,” shared the studio in a recent update on their website. “At character creation, you are able to cycle through presets of customization features to randomize your Agent. Remember that character progression is capped at level seven during this period.”

As for the side missions outside of the main narrative:

Empire Autumn Hotel

MLK Library Hostages

National Archives

Mustang Court Rescue

Bureau Headquarters

Additionally, there will be different zones as well:

The White House—also serving as your Base of Operations in D.C.

Downtown East

The Federal Triangle

The Smithsonian

Final Epiphany

The 1040

Dark Zone East—the largest of all three Dark Zones, players utilize long sightlines in over-grown governmental parks. You will acquire the DZ East introduction mission from Senait Ezera—the new Dark Zone NPC in the Base of Operations—after completing Jefferson Trade Center. Completing this intro-mission unlocks full access to the Dark Zone and its features.

The team also added, “We are excited to announce that the Private Beta will also feature a portion of The Division 2‘s end game! After completing Jefferson Trade Center for the first time, you will gain access to an end-game mission that unlocks three level 30 characters on your account. Upon logging in with one of these characters, the end game mission will begin. Each character is equipped with a different Specialization, so feel free to find your favorite! Please note that this end game mission will be available starting on February 8 at 5 PM CET.”

As for what else you need to know about the upcoming beta:

This beta phase is not under an NDA, so we encourage everyone to capture and share their experiences with the community.

This version of the game is not final and elements are subject to change.

The Division 2 releases for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on March 15th. Excited to try out the game for yourself? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!