‘The Division 2’ PS4 File Size Is 100 GB, Xbox One and PC File Sizes Much Smaller

Delete those demos and old saves on your PS4, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is coming in hot next week with a massive file size.

According to a new post from Ubisoft, whether you buy the game at retail or download it digitally, if you plan on playing The Division 2 on PS4, you will need to have 90-100 GB of free space.

“If you purchased a physical copy of the game, begin installing from the disc,” reads the post. “Provided you are online, your console will simultaneously download Title Update 1 while you install it. Expect a 48-52 GB download, depending on your region and preferred language. Whether installed from a disc or downloaded digitally, the final HDD install size, including the patch will be between 90-100 GB.”

Meanwhile, if you’re on Xbox and PC, you will only be expected to have 48-52 GB of free space come launch. In other words, the day one file size for Xbox One and PC is half of the file size on PS4.

Why? Well, it may be because of the texture issue that was reported in the game’s recent beta by PlayStation 4 users, which probably caused Ubisoft Massive to go into the game last-second and make tweaks and repackage.

Still, for those that only have a 500 GB launch PS4, 20 percent of their hard drive space will now be taken up by a single game, which is unacceptable. Further, for those with slow Internet, which is still large chunks of the world and the United States, downloading the game on launch, even if you bought it at retail, is going to take a very, very long time.

As you may know, it’s incredibly rare for a game to take up this much space, though Red Dead Redemption 2 also recently did it, but it was at least large across the board.

The Division 2 is poised to release on March 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated shooter, click here.

