The Elder Scrolls 6 Possibly Entering Full Production

Back at E3 2018, Bethesda announced it was working on The Elder Scrolls 6, the next entry in its popular and long-running fantasy role-playing game series. However, at the time, it suggested the game was still very, very far away. Further, it was confirmed that its sci-fi role-playing game, Starfield, would release first. In other words, it sounded like the next installment would not hit until around the middle of 2020s. And this may still be the case, however, some new job listings suggest we may get it a tinsy bit earlier.

Over on Zenimax’s official website, Bethesda Game studios is hiring for numerous positions to help develop “bleeding-edge” RPG games for PC and consoles. In other words, it’s on a hiring spree, which seems to suggests the game is entering full production. And in turn, this may suggest Starfield isn’t that far away from entering the final stages of its development.

What’s even more interesting is that the studio is also looking for a new Video Editor to create trailers for its projects. Again, this suggests Starfield is ready to reveal and market. And if Bethesda is approaching the game like it did Fallout 4 and Fallout 76, the marketing build-up will be compact. As you may remember, both Fallout games were revealed and released in the same year. And this seems to be a marketing strategy Bethesda likes for its biggest games. In other words, if Starfield is set to be revealed this year, it could mean it’s also ready to release this year, which would line up with The Elder Scrolls 6 preparing to enter full production.

Of course, for now, this is nothing more than speculation, but it’s what many fans of the developer are currently theorizing. And if this is true — if The Elder Scrolls 6 is preparing to enter full production — then it may be a little bit closer than some think.

