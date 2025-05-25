The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Players Discover Character They Never Found in the Original

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has been out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X for roughly a month, giving Elder Scrolls plenty of time to play and sink their teeth into the remastered RPG. Those that have played the new remaster, or the original Oblivion, will know it is brimming with content, some of which is very easy to miss. This means not only are casual Elder Scrolls fans still discovering new things about the game, but even hardcore fans. To this end, a surprising number of Elder Scrolls fans — those that played the original Oblivion — had no idea about Tooth-in-the-Sea.

Tooth-in-the-Sea, for those that don’t know, is an Argonian mage and the master Alteration trainer. And as the name suggests, he lives in the sea (Niben Bay) just north of Bravil, directly east of Flooded Mine. Every day, in the game he wakes up and walks straight into Nibey Bay, diving down. He then spends twelve hours underwater. And during this 12 hours players can find him chilling at the bottom of the bay. As you would expect there is a quest — Alteration Training — where players must prove to Tooth-in-the-Sea they are worthy of his training.

To be clear, Tooth-in-the-Sea is not some secret or new content in the remaster, he is a known quality, but apparently many Elder Scrolls fans had no idea about the character. And if hardcore Elder Scrolls fans didn’t know about the character, it is safe to assume many more casual fans never came across the character either.

“I have never met him before. Wow,” reads one of the comments on the post above, which is one of the top posts on the Oblivion Reddit page this week. Another comment adds: “Wow I never knew this character even existed! 20 years and still learning something new about Oblivion.”

A third comment further adds: “Wtf? I never had a clue he existed even after all this time.” A fourth comment drives the point home even further: “Been playing since 2006 and never seen him!”

Of course, there are plenty examples of this in Oblivion. As noted, there is so much content, and some of it you won’t find unless you really clear through the map very thoroughly. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Did you know about this Oblivion NPC?

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is available via PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the Bethesda RPG — including all of the latest Oblivion news, all of the latest Oblivion rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Oblivion deals — click here.