Next ‘Elder Scrolls Online’ Expansion Location Leaked

Earlier today, Elder Scrolls Online data miners seemingly leaked that the next expansion will be titled Elsweyr and take players to the land of the Khajiit.

In addition to unearthing the title and location, data miners also dug up that a new Necromancer class will be added into the game, as well as new dragon enemies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When these leaks surfaced, they were pretty convincing on their own. After all, data mining leaks are pretty reliable, and have been a goldmine for Elder Scrolls Online in the past. But now the leaks have seemingly been confirmed by none other than developer Zenimax Online Studios itself.

Taking to twitter, the game’s official account tweeted out a teasing tweet that a special livestream will be held on January 15 with the tagline “Cat’s out of the bag!”

For those that don’t know: Elsweyr is a region in Tamriel that is home to the Khajiit, a playable bestial and feline race that has featured in every main series game so far. As of the events of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, the province is separated into two nations, both of which are client states of the Aldermi Dominion. However, as you will know, Elder Scrolls Online takes place before Skyrim, so that will be different.

Northern Elsweyr is a desert-like badlands pretty similar to that of Hammerfell, while the south is dense jungles and more woodish like that of Valenwood. The province shares borders with Valenwood to its west, Cyrodill to the north, and Black Marsh to the east, across the Topal Sea.

As you would expect, fans are beyond excited to visit the region, which has yet to feature in any of the main series games. Compared to some other provinces, far less is known about it, so hopefully ESO will help flesh some things out.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac. At the moment of publishing this, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, which seems very, very unlikely at this point.

Anyway, be sure to check back on January 15 for more information and media on the new expansion.