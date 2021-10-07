The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Player Discovers Secret Ability 10 Years Later

It’s been nearly 10 years since Bethesda first released The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and with The Elder Scrolls 6 nowhere in sight, it’s the newest game, other than The Elder Scrolls Online, in the series. In 2021, not as many people play the game as they did in 2011, but between the recently-released Special Edition and the upcoming Skyrim Anniversary Edition, many are still enjoying the open-world RPG and this is set to continue at least for a few more years. Not only is the game still popular, but the game’s Reddit page remains one of the more popular gaming Reddit pages. And on the page, one player recently shared a secret ability in the game that no one knew about.

Taking to Reddit, the player revealed, in a now-viral post, that if you kill NPCs when falling, you won’t take fall damage, or at least you won’t if you trigger a kill animation. Now, it’s unclear if this is by design or the product of a bug. Skyrim is infamously buggy, even to this day, so it wouldn’t be very surprising if it’s the latter, but whatever the case, it works as a hidden ability. What the success rate of this ability is, isn’t quite clear, so make sure you save before you try and recreate the video below.

Of course, if a developer on the game provides any type of comment or insight pertaining to the video, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

