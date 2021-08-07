The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Player Discovers Secret Vampire Character 10 Years Later

✖

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been out -- on various platforms like PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch -- for 10 years, yet players are still discovering new things. For a game to stick around for a decade, it usually needs to have some online or games-as-a-service elements. Skyrim has neither of these things, but it's still played by many to this day, partially thanks to its various re-releases, but more because of how much content it has. You can play Skyrim over and over again and still discover new things each and every time.

The latest example of this comes from the game's Reddit page, where one player recently revealed that Sybille Stentor, a character in the game, isn't detected when they use detect life. In other words, they are a vampire.

Now, as you may know, this isn't a brand new discovery, as some players have confirmed. However, it appears an appreciable amount of the game's Reddit page had no clue about this, and given that the game's Reddit page is populated with the game's biggest and most hardcore fans, it's safe to assume much of the game's wider, more casual player base also has no clue that Stentor is a vampire.

For those that don't know: Sybille Stentor is officially the Court Wizard of the Blue Palace in Solitude. It's never revealed that they are a Breton Vampire, but it can be figured out not only by using detect life, but by looking closely into their eyes with Dawnguard installed.

