The Last of Us 2 Star Laura Bailey Was Secretly In The First Game

Laura Bailey, the actress who played Abby in The Last of Us Part 2, actually popped up in the first game. ZeldaLover2018 figured the mystery out on Reddit and people got cracking on figuring out the exact character she voiced. Bailey is rumored to have been one of the actresses on TV in the prologue. Others think she was one of the medical personnel near the climax of the first game instead. So, a month that saw many people surprised that an almost decade-old Easter Egg was discovered in The Last of Us. Who knows what people will discover in the coming months when it comes to the beloved Sony game. The Abby actress actually managed to snag a Game Award for her work in the game last year.

In a recent interview with Game Informer, Bailey spoke about the massive backlash against Abby. No doubt it was tough to hear all that criticism, but she’s been able to understand some of her experience over time. “I knew that there would be backlash for sure,” Bailey explained. “I knew that I was going to get some hate. I didn’t anticipate the extent."

“It was the perfect storm. I think the leaks had a lot to do with it. If your first experience with that had been in the game, and then you kept moving forward, you would have had the growth and understanding,” she said of the high-profile leaks before release. “But the leaks came out a couple months in advance; you had months of people forming barriers and forming walls before they were able to understand Abby’s side of it, and therefore a lot of people never were able to.”

