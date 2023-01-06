The Last of Us Breaks Down the Rules to Survive in New HBO Series

HBO is getting ready to release their live-action adaptation of the hit video game franchise The Last of Us, and fans are excited to see how well it translates to a series. The Last of Us will star Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, and will loosely tell the story from the first game. As the series nears its release date, HBO is ramping up the promotion with a bunch of cool new promotional videos. This new one just so happens to list the rules for surviving the events of the series. In the promo video we see Joel telling Ellie the rules of survival and it seems pretty simple enough. You can check out the video below!

"What Joel says, goes," the official Instagram account posted. "#TheLastOfUs premieres January 15 on HBO Max."

Mazin, the Emmy-winning creator of HBO's Chernobyl, produced the series alongside Neil Druckmann, the creator behind the hit video game series. In an interview earlier this year, the writer said The Last of Us is the "greatest" video game story ever told. "It's an open-and-shut case: this is the greatest story that has ever been told in video games," Mazin said in an interview with Empire Magazine. "[Joel and Ellie] didn't shoot anything out of their eyeballs. They were just people. And that, in and of itself, is remarkably rare in games. The fact that they kept it so grounded, and really made you feel – I had never experienced anything like it, and I've been playing video games since 1977."

Joining Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie) include Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Original game stars Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, having played the part of Ellie and Joel in both video games, are also set to appear.

The Last of Us is set to arrive next month across HBO and HBO Max on January 15th. The show's first season is set to last nine episodes in total with new episodes rolling out on a weekly basis.

What do you think of the promo video? Are you excited to see the series? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!