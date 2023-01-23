The Last Of Us Episode 2 Breakdown, Game Comparison, and Review | The Last of Pods

Following Episode 2 of The Last of Us, ComicBook.com and ET's The Last of Pods released a new episode of its podcast to discuss the latest development in the HBO's apocalyptic world. With new episodes arriving every Sunday night, ComicBook's Brandon Davis and ET's Ash Crossan go inside the developments such as the latest cold open set in Jakarta, character deaths, and comparisons to the story as it was laid out in the video game. Episode 1 featured an exclusive interview Gabriel Luna. Episode 2 features a preview of what may be coming in future episodes, as well as information about how the fungal infection could occur in the real world according to scientists.

The Last of Pods will have exclusive interviews in upcoming interviews, with several booked but yet to be announced. As is teased in Episode 2, a bonus episode is being planned for when The Last of Us completes the airing of its first season. Episode 2 of The Last of Us saw Ellie and Joel's journey out of Boston continue, offering their first encounter with a clicker and an unexpected next stop. The full discussion and spoilers are being saved for The Last of Pods!

The second episode of The Last of Pods was broadcast on the ComicBook.com YouTube channel and is available on all major podcast platforms. Links to subscribe to and watch The Last of Pods can be found below!

The Last of Pods is your QZ for all things The Last of Us. The series is hosted and produced by Crossan (Entertainment Tonight) and Davis (ComicBook.com). The Last of Pods joins ComicBook.com's growing portfolio of engaging and highly focused podcast content, following the cover-all series ComicBook Nation hosted by Kofi Outlaw, Janell Wheeler, and Matt Aguilar, the Marvel-centric Phase Zero series hosted by Davis, Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine, and Jamie Jirak, and the Pokemon-centric show A Wild Podcast Has Appeared hosted by Megan Peters, Jim Viscardi, and Christian Hoffer.

The Last of Pods aims to cultivate an enthusiastic audience of The Last of Us fans, both those who have played the popular video game and those going into the new TV series with no knowledge of the source material. Episodes will regularly compare events of the series to how they happened in the games, discuss the making of new episodes with cast, writers, and directors, and save spoilers for what happens next (according to the games) for the end of each episode! Clear warnings will be given as a means to keep those ears immune to any spoiler-y bites! The first two-thirds of each episode is a safe zone for those unfamiliar with Ellie and Joel's video game journeys!

Subscribe to the podcast feeds and video channels now to be notified when new episodes are available! For constant updates about The Last of Us and news about guests on The Last of Pods, follow The Last of Pods on its official Twitter account, @TheLastofPods.