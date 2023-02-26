[Warning: This story contains The Last of Us spoilers for season 1.] The Last of Us has left behind its super-sized episodes. HBO's live-action adaptation of the PlayStation video game combined two episodes into one for its 85-minute series premiere, following it with the feature-length love story of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) in the 81-minute episode 3. Recent episodes have run shorter: episodes 2 and 4 clocked in under an hour, with episodes 5 and 6 running just over an hour each. And now the network has confirmed another regular-sized episode for Sunday's "Left Behind," which will take another detour from the last stretch of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) journey.

After reuniting with Joel's radio-silent brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) in the self-sustaining town of Jackson, Wyoming, Joel and Ellie embarked on a five-day trip to Colorado. They expected to track down Marlene's (Merle Dandridge) Firefly faction developing a vaccine for the Cordyceps infection, but instead found evidence the Fireflies fled to Salt Lake City. Before Joel and Ellie could continue their trip to Utah, they fended off an attack by raiders and escaped by horseback — only for Joel to suddenly collapse, seemingly succumbing to a stab wound.

Sunday's episode 7, "Left Behind," will reveal Ellie's origins at a FEDRA military school and the hinted-at backstory with Riley (Storm Reid).

What Time Is The Last of Us on HBO Max?



The Last of Us episode 7 premieres Sunday, February 26th, at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on HBO and HBO Max. Encores of Sunday's new episode will air on HBO at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT and again at 11:41 p.m. ET / 8:41 p.m. PT following Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

The Last of Us Episode 7 Runtime



Episode 7 will run for 60 minutes, according to the official HBO schedule. That's the shortest episode since episode 4 clocked in at just 51 minutes.



Read a recap of episode 6, "Kin," and follow ComicBook for more from The Last of Us.