HBO's The Last of Us Reveals New Poster

HBO has today revealed a new poster for its upcoming The Last of Us TV series. Prior to the release of the long-awaited show in early 2023, HBO has been unveiling new trailers and glimpses of the show for the past couple weeks and months. And while many fans are hoping that a new trailer will drop in the near future, HBO is at least giving them something new to enjoy in the interim.

Shown off on social media, HBO gave eager fans a new look at The Last of Us through its first official character poster. The poster features the two stars of the series, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, standing in the foreground with a ruined city sitting behind them. Notably, this poster has similarities to the original box art for The Last of Us when the game first launched on PlayStation 3 back in 2013. Additionally, the bottom of the image features the tagline, "When you're lost in the darkness, look for the light," which is a quote directly from the original The Last of Us.

You can check out the poster for yourself in the tweet below:

Pedro Pascal is Joel. Bella Ramsey is Ellie. #TheLastOfUs premieres January 15 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/UPzNluUx4J — HBO Max (@hbomax) November 23, 2022

As mentioned, it seems possible that a new trailer for The Last of Us could be dropping relatively soon. Next weekend, HBO is planning to hold a panel for the show to coincide with Brazil Comic-Con. And while it's not known what will be transpiring during this showcase, it seems possible that a new trailer could drop around the same time.

If you weren't already counting down the days, The Last of Us is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max early next year on January 15th. The show's first season will last nine episodes in total, with new episodes arriving on a weekly basis.

