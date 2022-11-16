The Last of Us HBO Series Potentially Getting Major News Soon

It seems like HBO's upcoming TV adaptation of The Last of Us could be getting some major news in the near future. Within the past couple of months, HBO finally unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Last of Us in addition to confirming the show's launch date in early 2023. And while fans have still been eager to see more of the series since these announcements, it looks like the start of next month could bring with it some new information.

As of today, HBO confirmed that The Last of Us will have a presence at Brazil Comic-Con (CCXP). This event is set to take place beginning on December 1st and will last until December 4th. Currently, HBO hasn't said what it will be showcasing related to The Last of Us at CCXP, but it seems quite likely that some substantial news of some sort will come about during the convention, otherwise this teaser wouldn't make much sense.

One thing that we could end up seeing related to The Last of Us next month would be a new trailer for the series. While HBO gave fans a first look at the show earlier this fall, the trailer that was released was only classified as a "teaser." As such, it stands to reason that we should be getting a deeper look at The Last of Us with a full-fledged trailer at some point. Given that The Last of Us is also set to release in January 2023, it seems feasible that this new trailer in question would drop about a month before the premiere of the series.

In case you already missed the news, The Last of Us is set to finally debut early next year on January 15th and will be watchable on both HBO and HBO Max. The first season of the series is set to last nine episodes in total with new episodes releasing on a weekly basis.

What are you hoping to see from The Last of Us during CCXP? Do you believe that a new trailer for the show could be unveiled during this event? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or send me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.