The Last of Us HBO TV Series Reportedly Won’t Debut First Trailer During Super Bowl

If you were hoping that the first trailer for HBO’s The Last of Us TV series could be making its debut to coincide with the Super Bowl, well, you should probably now dash those hopes. Typically, the commercial breaks for the Super Bowl happen to be a place where many of the year’s biggest films, TV shows, and video games are shown off in front of a large audience. Sadly, based on a new report that has now come about, HBO won’t have anything to share during next week’s “big game”, which means that The Last of Us will be left on the sidelines.

According to Deadline, any TV shows or movies that will be coming to HBO Max in the future won’t see new trailers appear during the course of the Super Bowl, which will take place on February 13th. The report notes that this isn’t necessarily a new trend for HBO when it comes to the Super Bowl, so it shouldn’t be shocking to see the company opt to hold onto its trailers for another time. Still, this does confirm that the first trailer for The Last of Us likely won’t be appearing until a bit later in 2022.

At the time of this writing, The Last of Us is still in the process of filming. However, production on the show has been ongoing for a period of multiple months, which means that HBO could surely use some of that footage to cut together a trailer if it wanted to. While the Super Bowl seems to have now been ruled out when it comes to unveiling the first teaser for The Last of Us, perhaps we won’t have to wait too much longer until HBO shows off the project to the public. Then again, given that The Last of Us doesn’t even have a debut date on HBO just yet, the wait until the first trailer’s release could be longer than anticipated.

