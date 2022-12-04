The Last of Us HBO Trailer Contains Notable Callback to The Last of Us Part 2

The latest trailer for HBO's upcoming TV adaptation of The Last of Us contains a rather notable callback to The Last of Us Part II. Within the past day, HBO finally showed off our best look so far at The Last of Us via a new video that dropped in proximity to Brazil Comic-Con. And while this trailer might have contained a number of familiar scenes that line up with what was seen in The Last of Us video game, those at HBO and Naughty Dog also snuck in a reference tied to the PlayStation game's 2020 sequel.

During the final minute or so of this new The Last of Us trailer, a version of the song "Take On Me" by a-ha can be heard. While this song on its own might not seem notable at first, those who have played The Last of Us Part II surely remember this track's appearance within the game. In the early hours of the recent sequel, a cutscene can be found where Ellie plays an acoustic rendition of "Take On Me." This moment from The Last of Us Part II is often cited by fans as one of the most emotional sequences in the game, and clearly, those at HBO and Naughty Dog wanted to allude to it in this trailer.

It obviously remains to be seen if "Take On Me" ends up appearing in any actual episodes from The Last of Us, but it seems like a possibility. While Bella Ramsey's version of Ellie clearly won't be playing her own edition of the song, perhaps this is something we could see if The Last of Us gets picked up for a second season.

The Last of Us is set to premiere next month on HBO and HBO Max on January 15th. The show's first season will last nine episodes in total with new episodes releasing on a weekly basis.

What do you think about HBO's The Last of Us based on this new trailer? And do you think that this series could set the stage for a live-action adaptation of The Last of Us Part II in the future? Let me know either down in the comments or send me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.