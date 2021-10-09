The Last of Us Set Photos Reveal Post-Apocalyptic City

Last month, HBO revealed our first look at Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us TV Show. Fast-forward a little bit, and now some new set photos have emerged online, but not from HBO, but from a fan. Over on Reddit, and more specifically The Last of Us Reddit page, a fan revealed that they went by the show’s set in Edmonton, Canada, an experience they described as a “surreal feeling.” Thankfully for other fans on the game’s Reddit page, the passerby also grabbed some photos of the set, in turn revealing a piece of the show’s post-apocalyptic setting.

Unfortunately, these set photos don’t divulge anything too salient, but they do provide fans insight into the show’s production, which is reported to be quite expensive, and it shows. Even without post-production, the images below look quite decent. They also provide insight into the timeline, as this scene is clearly a while after the collapse as nature has started to reclaim the city and the unnatural things that it’s comprised of.

“Went by the set today in Edmonton and the surreal feeling being there was amazing,” said the fan. “I didn’t even notice at first they changed the license plate from Alberta to Massachusetts plates amazing little detail.”

Right now, it’s unclear what scene this set is for. That said, we will be sure to keep you in the loop when and if more information is provided, whether it comes officially or unofficially.

