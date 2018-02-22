The Last of Us Movie Won’t Be Based on the Game

In a world filled with video game movie adaptations, many of the efforts have yielded less than flattering results. With even more on the horizon, many avid fans are wondering exactly how future translations will fare once they hit theaters.

With The Last of Us film in the works currently, not much has been known about the project until this point short of it’s happening. Luckily, Naughty Dog Creative Director Neil Druckmann is here to shed some light on what we can expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the D.I.C.E Summit, Druckmann took to the stage to discuss what it means to create thrilling narratives in video games and other media with 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg. Given the topic of discussion, it was only natural that the conversation would at least point towards the upcoming movie, as well as where the Uncharted film stands.

When the film for The Last of Us first began, Druckmann said that there was a disconnect from the initial script. Given that the first write up was based on the game, that’s a pretty solid indicator that the creative flow will take the film somewhere else. When talking about a more direct movie tying into the video game itself, he said “Now, having some separation from it, I look back like – I don’t want that movie to be made.”

Druckmann has also commented on Naughty Dog’s overall philosophy regarding their cinematic evolution, “as more time passes on, we’re not excited by a direct adaptation of the story we told because we feel we’ve already told that story very well cinematically, so I don’t know what else you could bring to it.”

Makes sense, both Uncharted and The Last of Us had both elaborate and stunning narratives. More than that, very lengthy narratives which would be difficult to trim into a 2 hour long movie. With the Uncharted movie reportedly focusing on a much younger Nathan Drake, at at least we know that we will be getting a very organic storyline yet still under the umbrella of our favourite fandoms.

So far, we have no idea when we’ll be able to see either one of these films but from what we’re hearing so far, it seems like both projects are in good hands.