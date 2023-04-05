The Last of Us Part 1 Refunds Apparently Being Issued by Steam

Over the last week, Naughty Dog has been hard at work releasing patches to fix The Last of Us Part 1 on PC. The game released in a state that was basically broken, leaving many fans frustrated. While the game's condition seems to have improved since then, many are ready to throw in the towel, and it seems Steam is willing to accommodate. According to Reddit poster SyFy97, the platform has waived its normal requirements, and is offering refunds regardless of how much time players have put in. The poster apparently received a refund after nearly four hours of playtime, as opposed to the normal two.

Now, it's worth noting that this is all anecdotal, and other Steam users might not have similar luck. For those that purchased the game and are feeling buyer's remorse, it might be worth contacting the platform and seeing if they'll offer a similar refund. Clearly a lot of people are unhappy with the port, and the PC version doesn't live up to the high standards fans have come to expect from The Last of Us as a series. It's impossible to say why the game released in this state, but the PlayStation 5 version did not suffer from any of these issues.

The most disappointing thing about this situation is that The Last of Us Part 1 should have been a big success on Steam! PlayStation's ports have done fairly well on PC, and there's been a lot of hype surrounding The Last of Us Part 1 thanks to the HBO series. The TV show proved to be a huge success story, and attracted a lot of viewers that likely never played the games. The Steam version of The Last of Us Part 1 was the perfect opportunity to draw in those that don't own a PlayStation console, and the whole thing seems like a missed opportunity. Hopefully Naughty Dog can fix all of the game's problems, but fans interested in the PC port might want to hold off for now!

