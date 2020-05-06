The Last of Us Part 2 Shares New Screenshots

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog shared another new look at The Last of Us Part II through an emotional trailer and screenshots this week to show off the sequel to the acclaimed game that launched the franchise. The two reveals went hand in hand with the screenshots pulled from the trailer to showcase the game’s impressive visuals and the state of its characters like Joel and Ellie, and between the two mediums, there’s a lot to take in. It’s also a welcome pair of reveals for those who’ve been trying to dodge spoilers that have been littering the Internet lately and making it hard to look for content related to the game.

If you haven’t watched the trailer yet that was released on Wednesday, you should do so first before seeing the screenshots. They don’t spoil anything from the game nor does the trailer itself spoil parts of the story – though those spoilers certainly exist out in the wild – but you’ll be able to recognize key moments from the trailer through the screenshots after watching it.

The collection of The Last of Us Part II screenshots were shared alongside the trailer and some comments from the game’s lead, Neil Druckmann, who spoke about the project.

Ellie and Joel’s story continues in The Last of Us Part II. Watch the intense new story trailer: https://t.co/rnNA4Z9Toz Out June 19 on PS4 pic.twitter.com/ZCfAVis7ub — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 6, 2020

“As we ramp up for this final stretch before The Last of Us Part II arrives in your hands, there’s still more we’re looking forward to sharing with you, beginning with the debut of our all-new story trailer that provides a brief look into the next chapter in Ellie and Joel’s story,” said Druckmann.

You can check out all of the screenshots below, and look for The Last of Us Part II to release for the PlayStation 4 on June 19th.