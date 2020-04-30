The Last of Us Part 2 File Size Revealed

✖

Sony has a listing for The Last of Us Part II once again now that the game is back up on a release schedule with a new release date, and that listing has now revealed how big the game will be. Unsurprisingly, it’ll be a sizable game that’s said to require a minimum of 100 GB if you want to play it. That size isn’t totally uncommon in recent game releases as games grow larger and larger to take up more space on players’ consoles, but it still means that some people with less storage space will have to make some decisions about what to keep and what to erase come June.

The Last of Us Part II’s file size was revealed on the PlayStation Direct store, the one set up not long ago that allows people to purchase games, consoles, and other products directly from PlayStation. You’ll find pretty much everything you need to know about the game from the listing including all the details about the game that might convince you to buy it, and underneath all those screenshots and gameplay features are the routine parts of game listings where it talks about file size and any pertinent warnings.

It says there that The Last of Us Part II will ship on two discs if players decide to purchase the physical version. It’s also where it says players will need at least 100 GB of space to play the game, but the actual file size will probably end up being bigger than that if only by a bit.

Other games have rivaled this sort of file size in the past, so while it’s not unheard of, it can be a pain to have to make room for games this big. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare had a similarly large file size and continues to get big updates while games like the Final Fantasy 7 Remake had to ship on two discs as well. Players have a while to clear out their backlog before this game releases though, so perhaps those with limited space can finish up some games soon so as not to feel so bad about clearing them to make space.

If you’re looking for more details about The Last of Us Part II, be careful where you search if you go beyond these official channels. Huge spoilers from the game’s story have leaked online, spoilers big enough to warrant a response from Naughty Dog ahead of the game’s release.

