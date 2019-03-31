‘The Last of Us Part II’ “Coming Soon” According to PlayStation Europe

Some reports have been claiming that Naughty Dog’s upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, The Last of Us Part II, will release this year, 2019. Many have laughed these reports off though, insisting the earliest we will see the game is 2020. And unfortunately, Sony Interactive Entertainment hasn’t said a peep or even hinted which could be the case. But it may have just accidentally revealed its hand.

Today, the Internet collectively noticed that the highly-anticipated sequel is listed as “coming soon” or under the “coming soon” category on various different and official Playstation Websites. More specifically, European branches of the company: UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, and Italy. They all list the game as “coming soon.” That said, “coming soon” could mean literally any thing. Soon can mean tomorrow, it can mean a year from now. It’s a vague a term. But what makes this interesting is the fact that the other games listed as “coming soon” are all out this year. Further, every game listed has a specific release date — sometime this year — other than Concrete Genie, but even that has a fall 2019 release window. So, why the heck is The Last of Us Part II in this category with all of these other 2019 games if it isn’t coming this year? Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, and other non-dated Sony games aren’t listed as “coming soon.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Again, this wouldn’t mean as much if there weren’t already numerous reports and leaks echoing that the game is coming sooner than maybe some expect. Still, for the moment, this isn’t official, and thus you should reserve a grain of salt for the time being.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PS4 and the PS4 only. That said, with the PS5 right around the corner, it wouldn’t be very surprising to see the upcoming Naughty Dog game also come to the next-gen PlayStation system early in its lifespan.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming action-adventure game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!